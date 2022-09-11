Dust Devils Rally Late, Take Spokane Series in Season Finale

Tri-City Dust Devils celebrate win

A 2-run 7th inning double by CF D'Shawn Knowles helped propel the Tri-City Dust Devils (29-37 2H, 58-71) to a 4-3 win over the Spokane Indians (30-36 2H, 64-66) to close out the 2022 regular season Sunday night at Gesa Stadium.

Knowles' double down the right field line plated RF Mike Peabody and C Evan Russell, who had reached via hit-by-pitch and a bunt single, respectively. A throwing error in an attempt to get Russell at first base enabled both Peabody and Russell into scoring position, with Knowles socking them in to give Tri-City a 3-2 lead.

The inning continued with 2B Kyle Kasser's successful sacrifice bunt, moving Knowles to third. SS Christian Sepulveda came up and hit a fly ball down the right field line caught by Indians RF Bladimir Restituyo. The right fielder's throw home was on the money, but Knowles's head-first slide knocked the ball out of the glove of C Jose Cordova, with Knowles scoring for a 4-2 lead.

The Dust Devils then had defensive issues in the top of the 8th inning, with three errors on the infield allowing Spokane to push a run across to get with a run at 4-3. Reliever Emilker Guzman (3-5) got two big outs, though, via a strikeout and pop out to keep Tri-City in the lead.

Ivan Armstrong pitched the 9th for his sixth save, clinching a series win for the Dust Devils over the Indians to close out the year.

Previous to the rally the game was largely a pitcher's duel between Tri-City's Nick Mondak and Spokane's Mason Green. Mondak put together another strong start to finish 2022, going 5.1 innings and giving up two runs on five hits, striking out eight and walking none.

As well, 1B Gabe Matthews, 3B Christian Molfetta and C Evan Russell all had multi-hit games to aid the Tri-City attack, which picked up their offense significantly in the final eight weeks of the year.

Now concluded the 2022 season saw the largest season attendance in Dust Devils history, with Sunday's 2,556 in attendance making it a total of 108,136 fans through the gates at Gesa Stadium in Tri-City's first full season at the High-A level.

The Dust Devils now look toward the 2023 season, beginning next April. For information on 2023 season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and/or group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

