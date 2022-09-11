Regular Season Ends with a Whimper

VANCOUVER, BC - A four-run top of the first that featured two hits, an error, two hit by pitches and three consecutive walks - including two with the bases loaded - set the tone early as the Canadians wrapped up the 2022 regular season slate with a 9-3 loss to the Eugene Emeralds Sunday afternoon at The Nat.

C's starter Nathanael Perez (L, 0-2) just didn't have it today. The right-hander faced 10 batters in a 40-pitch first inning and threw 17 strikes; only three batters he faced put the ball in play.

More wildness plagued Vancouver in the third. Sam Ryan - who worked around a two-out free pass in a scoreless second - suddenly lost the zone and walked four batters in the frame to force home the fifth run of the afternoon then Eric Pardinho came on and walked in another run.

Trailing 6-0, the Canadians got themselves back into slam range in the bottom of the third. Michael Turconi singled and Damiano Palmegiani walked to set the table for Rainer Nunez, who doubled them home to make it 6-2.

Eugene added another run in the fifth that the C's countered in the sixth when #9 Blue Jays prospect Gabby Martinez hit his third homer of the year, but the Emeralds put the game away in the top of the ninth with two runs off catcher Jommer Hernandez, who was called upon to get the final three outs.

With the loss, the C's finish the second half in second place at 37-29 and second overall with a 67-62 record, their best winning percentage since posting a .526 mark in 2018.

These two teams are set to clash in the best-of-five Northwest League Championship Series beginning Monday night at PK Park in Eugene. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. and coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

