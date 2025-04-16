Emeralds Win 11-8 Thriller against Vancouver

April 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Vancouver, BC - The Emeralds opened up a 6-game series against the Vancouver Canadians with a thrilling 11-8 victory. The Emeralds had 12 hits and 10 walks and never let their foot off the gas at the plate.

The Canadians jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st. The Emeralds were finally able to get on the board in the top of the 3rd inning. Onil Perez drew a lead off walk and James Tibbs III drew a 1-out walk to put a pair of runners on. Charlie Szykowny ripped a double to bring home both runs and cut the lead to 1 run.

In the top of the 4th the Ems were able to take their first lead of the night. Scott Bandura started off the inning with a single and Zane Zielinski doubled to bring him home. Onil Perez was able to single to give the Ems the 4-3 lead. The lead wouldn't last long however as the Candians put up a 4 spot in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-4 lead.

The Ems just continued to chip away. In the top of the 5th Jonah Cox drew a walk and immediately stole 2nd base. He was able to get into 3rd on a wild pitch and a few batters later Quinn McDaniel hit a single to bring him home and cut the lead to just 2 runs.

In the top of the 6th, Thomas Gavello led off the inning by reaching on an error. Jonah Cox drew a walk and both players put on a double steal. With 2-outs, McDaniel dropped a beautiful bunt down the 3rd base line that scored Gavello and tied up the game at 7-7 through 6 innings.

It was a scoreless 7th inning for the two clubs but in the top of the 8th they were able to claim the lead once again. Szykowny started off the inning with a double and with 2-outs and 2 strikes, Zane Zielinski ripped a single to right field to bring home the run and give the Ems the 8-7 lead.

Eugene added 3 more runs of insurance in the top of the 9th inning. Perez started off the inning with a walk and Jack Payton singled to put a pair of runners on. Gavello grounded out to bring home a run and Cox ripped a double to score another. The final run of the night came on a sac-fly RBI from McDaniel.

Vancouver pushed home 1 run in the bottom of the 9th but that proved to be it as the Emeralds took game one by a final score of 11-8. The Emeralds now sit at 5-5 on the year with 5 more games left in Vancouver.

The Ems will now get ready for game 2 against Vancouver tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM with Josh Wolf on the mound.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.