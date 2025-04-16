AquaSox Outlast Dust Devils in 10-Innings

April 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Pasco, WA: In the first game of a six-game series at Gesa Stadium, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils, 5-3 in a 10-inning battle. Meeting for the first time this season, the two teams went back-and-forth trading blows in a game marked by errors and late heroics.

Everett struck first in the opening inning, capitalizing on two Tri-City errors. Colt Emerson reached on a miscue by third baseman Ben Gobbel, and Josh Caron reached on shortstop Capri Ortiz's error. Lazaro Montes singled, scoring Emerson for a 1-0 lead. In the second, Charlie Pagliarini doubled, and Brandon Eike's double drove him in, making it 2-0.

Tri-City answered in the third when Ben Gobbel doubled, and Adrian Placencia homered off Everett starter Nick Payero, tying the game at 2-2. Payero settled down, tossing six innings with seven strikeouts. Tri-City's Carlos Espinosa allowed two runs (one earned) over four innings.

The game remained tied until the seventh, when Montes homered off Dylan Phillips to give Everett a 3-2 lead. Tri-City's Ryan Nicholson responded with a solo shot with one out in the ninth off Stefan Raeth, knotting the score at 3-3.

In the 10th, with Montes starting on second as the ghost runner, Tai Peete launched a two-run homer off Jake Smith, putting Everett ahead 5-3. The home run went down the right-field line and just over the top of the foul pole.

Raeth closed it out, retiring Tri-City in order in the bottom of the 10th. Montes (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs) and Peete powered Everett, while Nicholson and Placencia homered for Tri-City. Raeth (1-1) earned the win, and Smith (0-1) took the loss.

