Fair Or Foul: AquaSox Hop Past Dust Devils in Extras

April 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO - A controversial 10th inning two-run home run ended up the difference Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium, where the Everett AquaSox (4-6) came away with a 5-3 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils (4-6) in ten innings to open a six-game series.

Everett CF Tai Peete opened the top of the 10th with a long, hooking fly ball deep down the right field line. Tri-City reliever Jake Smith (0-1), automatic runner RF Lazaro Montes, players, coaches and the remainder of the 1,144 fans passing through the gates waited for the call at home plate. The fly ball was deemed fair, setting off a celebration in the AquaSox dugout and perplexed protests from the Dust Devils side. The home nine then could not score on the bottom side, ending the contest.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Tri-City showed off some power in the game, hitting two home runs to supply the offense. 1B Ryan Nicholson hit a game-tying homer in the bottom of the 9th that sliced just over the wall in left field, bringing the game even at 3-3 and extending his hitting streak to nine games. Earlier in the game, 2B Adrian Placencia continued his torrid stretch by going the opposite way to left for a two-run longball of his own in the bottom of the 3rd, tying the game at 3-3.

-Starter Carlos Espinosa gave his team a second straight four-inning outing, giving up two runs (1 ER) on three hits and striking out six. Dust Devils reliever Logan Britt bounced back from a tough start to the season with two scoreless innings, striking out three and keeping Everett in check. The pitching staff, including the efforts of Dylan Phillips and Jake Smith, combined to strike out 14 AquaSox on the night.

-3B Ben Gobbel (double, run scored), DH Joe Redfield (single), and CF Anthony Scull (single) all struck hits to aid the Tri-City cause. Everett pitching caused problems for the Dust Devils lineup, though, as AquaSox pitchers struck out ten and walked only two (plus a hit-by-pitch).

MIDDAY MATINEE

Tri-City and Everett play an earlier ballgame Wednesday at Gesa Stadium, scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. first pitch, with right-hander Austin Gordon (0-0, 5.63 ERA) getting the start for the Dust Devils and AquaSox right-hander Shaddon Peavyhouse (0-1, 18.90 ERA) countering him. Broadcast coverage will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 3:10 p.m., available for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app. Free video coverage of the game can be found on the Bally Sports Live app and the MiLB Zone at ballysports.com.

A special ticket deal for the game is available, with all remaining seats at the park Wednesday going for $10. For tickets for the game, as well as for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

