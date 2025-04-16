Hops Fall to Indians in First of 12-Game Homestand

April 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops returned home from a 5-1 road trip to open a 12-game homestand at Hillsboro Ballpark. Hillsboro and Spokane squared off for the first of 24 meetings on Tuesday night and the Indians came away with an 8-2 win. Spokane was led by EJ Andrews Jr. who had an RBI double and two-run homer in the Indians' victory.

Spokane got off to a quick start with a solo home run in the top of the first inning by Andy Perez. Perez's second homer of the year came off Hops' starter Daniel Nunez.

Trailing 1-0 after the first half-inning, Hillsboro answered with two runs of their own. The Hops' two leading hitters on the season Cristofer Torin and Ryan Waldschmdit each singled, putting two runners on with just one out. Cole Messina attempted to pick off the runner at second base, but an errant throw landed in center field and scored a run. Spokane left fielder Jared Thomas went to field the ball after Messina's error and committed a fielding error himself, allowing another runner to score. Three defensive errors by Spokane in the inning cost them two runs.

The Hops briefly held a 2-1 lead, but Spokane scored a run in each of the next two innings to take the 3-2 lead. Three hits in the second inning only scored one run, as the Hops were able to get two of the three outs in the inning at third base. EJ Andrews Jr. hit a ground rule double to left-center field that scored the lone run of the frame. Spokane then took the lead in the third and didn't look back. The third extra-base hit off the game came off the bat of Jesus Ordonez, a go-ahead double that scored Skyler Messinger.

Daniel Nunez lasted 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on seven Spokane hits. Spokane starter McCade Brown struck out four over two innings and was not charged with an earned run. Braxton Hyde followed Brown in relief and he was dominant. Hyde struck out five in three scoreless innings.

Single runs by the Indians in the fifth and seventh inning extended their lead to 5-2 entering the seventh inning. Hayden Durke and Carlos Rey were each effective in relief striking out three batters, but Alexis Liebano struggled allowing four hits and three runs while recording just two outs. EJ Andrews hit his first home run of 2025 and his second extra-base hit of the game in the ninth off Liebano, a two-run shot that made it 7-2. The Indians got one more run on a groundout, taking an 8-2 lead to the ninth.

Druw Jones extended his hitting streak to seven games in the ninth inning and Hillsboro would load the bases, but Waldschmidt struck out looking to end the game.

Eight-of-nine Spokane batters had a hit in the game, with Wimmer, Longwell, Ordonez and Andrews Jr. having two-hit nights.

Hillsboro and Spokane will play game two of the series tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pre-game show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620, Bally Live and MLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.