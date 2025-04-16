Walks Prove Costly, Ems Spoil Home Opener

April 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Ten walks from the Canadians pitching staff were too much for the offence to overcome in Tuesday night's 11-8 loss to the Eugene Emeralds [SF] at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. It clocked in at three hours and 24 minutes, the longest game the C's have played in this year.

Things started well enough for the C's. Adrian Pinto led off the bottom of the first with a single, Arjun Nimmala doubled him to third and Victor Arias cashed in with an RBI single for the first run of the game. A run-scoring fielder's choice and an Alex Stone single later in the inning added two more to make it 3-0.

Canadians starter Fernando Perez held the Ems scoreless over the first two frames but surrendered two of his four runs (three earned) in the second inning before Eugene added three in the top of the fourth to grab a one-run lead.

Trailing 4-3, Vancouver rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jacob Wetzel singled to start the stanza then Carter Cunningham doubled to score him on the very next pitch. A fielder's choice, a single and a walk loaded the bases, and another free pass forced home the second run of the inning. A ground out and a wild pitch added two more to make it 7-4 Canadians.

Eugene would add a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to tie the game then took the lead with a run in the eighth. They scored three big insurance runs in the ninth to plate a total of 11 runs, the most the C's have surrendered this year. Jay Harry's ninth inning triple turned into one more score for the Canadians, but it was too little too late in an 11-8 defeat.

Of the 10 walks the C's issued, five came in to score. Another run ended up scoring after an error put that man on base.

Arias paced the offence with three hits. Nimmala and Wetzel had two apiece. Harry and Stone both drove in two runs.

The series continues Wednesday night at The Nat. Grant Rogers toes the slab for Vancouver opposite Eugene's Josh Bostick. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.