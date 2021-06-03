Emeralds Unveil June Promotional Schedule

EUGENE, OR - Promos? We got 'em! The Emeralds return home for two straight weeks of action at PK Park starting on June 15 and there will be no shortage of fun and entertainment at PK Park.

FULL LIST OF PROMOS: milb.com/eugene/tickets/promotions/june

There is a lot to unpack here, so let's dive right in:

GIVEAWAYS:

Rally Towels (June 15-20): For the entire first home series in the month of June, the first 500 fans that enter PK Park will receive a FREE Emeralds Rally Towel.

'Different' Book Giveaway (June 19): To commemorate Juneteenth, former Emerald Chris Singleton will be in attendance to help distribute copies of his book 'Different' to the first 500 kids that enter PK Park.

PRIDE Flags (June 25): The first 1,000 fans that enter the PK Park gates during PRIDE Night on June 25 will receive a free Emeralds PRIDE Flag, presented by Kendall Auto Group.

PROMINENT PROMOS:

Juneteenth (June 19): Juneteenth has not only served as a significant date in American history, but also a day of remembrance and reflection within the African American community to celebrate black culture and honor the history and the black experience in America. On this night, the Ems will welcome back former Emerald Chris Singleton to share his book 'Different' with the Eugene/Springfield community. Not only will the first 500 kids through the PK Park gates get a copy of 'Different' but he will also be sharing his message of resilience, forgiveness, and unity. The Emeralds will also be recognizing Lylle Reynolds-Parker for her years of service in Eugene.

Father's Day (June 20): Honestly, is there any better way to celebrate Father's Day than spending the day with dear ol' dad at the ballpark? Don't kid yourself, there isn't. Celebrate your family's patriarchs at PK Park on Sunday, June 20.

PRIDE Night (June 25): The Emeralds will once again be proudly hosting PRIDE Night, highlighted by an Emeralds PRIDE Flag Giveaway (thanks to our friends at Kendall Auto Group) for the first 1,000 fans that enter the PK Park gates. Having been the very first affiliated Minor League Baseball team to wear PRIDE jerseys in-game back in 2019, the Ems have not been shy about firmly standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and their ongoing struggles against discriminations and injustice. On this day, and every day, the Emeralds are happy to remind everyone that Love is Love.

Firefighter Appreciation (June 26): The year 2020 was like no other, but for many Oregonians it wasn't just because of the COVID-19 pandemic; it was also due to devastating fires that swept through the entire state, including right here in our backyard. The Emeralds are honored to honor those very heroes that helped save countless lives while risking their own life, in particular those that fought the Holiday Farm Fire.

FORGOTTEN HOLIDAYS:

Re-Opening Day (June 15): Yes, Opening Day is a holiday in our eyes, and we sadly didn't get to celebrate it with as much fanfare as usual, so... we're doing it again! And we're going BIG. Re-Opening Day will be celebrated on June 15, the first game with increased capacity at PK Park. Click for more details regarding the new attendance changes at PK Park.

Happy New Year (June 16): The only night of the year where dropping the ball is a good thing. Come dressed to the nines and get ready to ring in a new wave of the 2021 season. Just don't be upset if you leave PK Park at the end of the night covered in confetti.

St. Patrick's Day (June 23): You probably already wear green to PK Park since, you know, we are the Emeralds, but on this day you should wear EXTRA green as the pints will be flowing and Sluggo may-or-may-not be river dancing on top of the dugout.

MUSIC TAKEOVER NIGHTS:

Grunge Night (June 22): Grunge has deep roots here in the Northwest, and we're tapping into those roots with a night full the finest, grungiest sounds that the world of music has ever heard. Just remember your ripped jeans and flannels.

Country Night (June 24): Grab that ten-gallon hat and your finest chaps (keep it tasteful, please). Country music will be blaring through the PK Park speakers all night long. Be prepared to wade through spontaneous line dancing battles on the concourse.

MONARCAS SUNDAYS:

Every Sunday, the Eugene Emeralds will transform into Los Monarcas de Eugene in a celebration of the Latin Culture in our community. There will be Latin food, music, and $7 24-oz. Superior Cerveza. Monarcas Beisbol is presented by Carl's Jr., Kendall Toyota, Mtn Dew, the Law Offices of Lourdes Sanchez, 97.7FM La Que Buena and Superior Cerveza.

