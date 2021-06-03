Datres, Schunk Homer in Spokane's 9-1 Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - Quiet nights offensively the last two games didn't sit well in the Indians' clubhouse. On Wednesday night, the Spokane offense awoke with seven runs in the first two innings, including home runs from Aaron Schunk and Kyle Datres. The early offense proved more than enough with Helcris Olivarez on the mound, as Spokane defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-1 to even the series.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Aaron Schunk smacked his first home run of the season in the first inning to get the offense started. The two-run shot was a poke to the Pepsi Porch in right field that just cleared the wall. It's the former Georgia Bulldog's first home run since July 29, 2019. The second baseman also drove in a run with an RBI double in the second inning. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Helcris Olivarez had another solid outing at Avista Stadium. The Rockies #7 prospect earned his first win with Spokane after surrendering just two hits and one earned run over five innings. He also struck out seven Dust Devils. In his last two starts at Avista Stadium, the southpaw has combined to allow just one earned run and five hits in nine total innings.

Kyle Datres blew the game open in the first inning with a three-run shot to right. It was Datres' second home run of the year with both coming in just the last four games.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Indians are averaging 4.4 runs per game in 2021. The team is now a perfect 5-0 when scoring 7 runs or more.

Spokane has scored eleven runs in the last three games. Seven of those eleven runs have come in the first inning. The Indians lead the High-A West with a .283 batting average and 18 runs in first innings this season.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with Kyle Datres looking to add to it. The North Carolina alum got the green light on a 3-1 count and delivered off of Tri-City starter Hector Yan. Datres unloaded on a pitch to right field for a three-run homer that plated Willie MacIver and Michael Toglia. Just one inning into the game, the Indians held a 5-0 lead and never looked back.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Eugene Emeralds pulled out a 6-5 victory in 10 innings over the Vancouver Canadians. The win moves the Ems atop the High-A West standings at 17-9.

After scoring 16 runs on Tuesday night, the Everett AquaSox cooled down to drop their first home game, 6-2, against the Hillsboro Hops.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane continues its six-game series with Tri-City on Thursday at Avista Stadium. The Rockies #8 prospect Chris McMahon will take the mound for the Indians. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Get your tickets to Thursday's game or for any game over our two week homestand.

