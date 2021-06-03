Slow Start Stifles Tri-City

June 3, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







A tough first inning proved to be too much for the Tri-City Dust Devils (9-17) to overcome on Wednesday night at Avista Stadium as the team lost 9-1 to the Spokane Indians. Brandon White had a nice night at the plate, collecting two of Tri-City's four hits in the loss.

Starting pitcher Hector Yan ran into trouble in the top of the first inning, allowing five runs on two home runs right out of the gate. The bullpen had a solid performance after Yan lasted only one inning. Relievers Luis Alvarado and Cole Duensing combined to toss six scoreless frames.

Right-hander Davis Daniel will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the six-game road series on Thursday night. Spokane will counter with right-hander Chris McMahon.

Tickets for home games in the month of June are now available! To purchase please go to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.