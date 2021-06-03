Hops Even Series at Everett with 15 Hit Performance

One night after surrendering 20 hits to the Seattle Mariners' High A West League affiliate, the Hops countered with 15 hits, putting runners in scoring position in all nine innings of a 6-2 victory at Everett's Funko Field Wednesday night.

Tra Holmes two-RBI single in the sixth inning turned a 2-1 Everett lead into a 3-2 Hops advantage. Hillsboro (11-15) continued to add on against the AquaSox' bullpen

Ryne Nelson improved to 2-1 with his second consecutive winning decision. The former Oregon Duck fanned a career-best 10 batters with just one walk over 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. Julio Frias and Joe Jones combined to hold Everett (16-10) scoreless over the final 3 1/3 innings. The loss dropped the AquaSox out of a first-place tie with Eugene as the Emeralds topped Vancouver 6-5 in 10 innings.

One night after the teams combined for seven home runs, Hillsboro and Everett combined for 34 strikeouts with each team fanning 17 times. Everett starting pitcher Levi Stoudt also struck out a career-high 10 batters over his five innings in a no decision. Everett reliever Tyler Driver (2-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering two runs on four hits over two innings

Leodany Perez and Eduardo Diaz each went 3-for-5 with a double. Eight of the Hops' nine batters had a hit and Hillsboro went 6-for-20 with runners in scoring position. The Hops also stole six bases, including Andy Yerzy 's first Hillsboro steal. Sixteen different Hops have now stolen a base through 26 games and the Hops lead the High A West League with 75 stolen bases as a team.

Game three of the series will air live on Alt-102.3-FM Thursday night, with the pregame at 6:50 p.m. and first pitch at 7:05 p.m. It will be a matchup of highly-ranked pitching prospects as Duke University 2020 first-rounder Bryce Jarvis goes for the Hops against Everett's Emerson Hancock , who was originally drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2017 before the Mariners selected him sixth overall out of the University Of Georgia in 2020.

