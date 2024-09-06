Emeralds Shutout Vancouver for Game 4 Victory

Vancouver, BC - The Emeralds took game 4 against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 3-0. It was the 5th shutout victory of the season for Eugene and they'll now turn their attention to closing out the final 2 games of the season with a win.

Both starting pitchers were near flawless in the first two innings, with the only base runner reaching via an error in the bottom of the 2nd. Eugene struck first however in the top of the 3rd. Allan Cerda belted a solo home run to start the inning and give the Ems a 1-0 lead. Cerda made his Ems debut last night and tallied a double with a run scored. It's been great to see Cerda hitting well in his debut, and he'll look to end the 2024 season strong at the plate.

The Ems starter Cesar Perdomo was absolutely dominant in his outing. He had struggled a bit this year against Vancouver, checking into this matchup with an 0-3 record with 3 starts. He quickly put that behind him as he pitched 5 hitless innings on the mound. He allowed only 2 walks, and struck out 8 which is his season high against this C's team. It was fantastic that Perdomo ended his 2024 campaign on such a high note.

Eugene was able to add onto their lead in the top of the 7th. James Tibbs III led the inning off with a walk and Sabin Ceballos doubled to put a pair of runners in scoring position. The next 2 batters were retired before Luke Shligger stepped into the box. He ripped a 2-out 2-strike double down the 1st base line to plate both runs and give the Ems the 3 run lead. Luke has been great at the plate since joining Eugene, and now has 5 RBI's in 5 games played this year against Vancouver.

Trent Harris pitched the 6th and the 7th inning and worked his way out of a bases loaded situation in the top of the 7th to keep the C's scoreless. Harris was phenomenal today, and struck out 2 batters in his 2 innings of relief.

Over the final 2 innings Hunter Dula came into the game to earn the 6 save out. Things got scary for Eugene as the C's got a pair of base hits in the bottom of the 9th to bring the game tying run to the plate with 1-out. Bryce Arnold rolled over on a baseball to give the Ems the 3-0 shutout victory.

The shutout win tonight for Eugene was their 5th of the season, and the 2nd time this year they've done it against the Vancouver Canadians. It was a great team performance and the series is now tied up at 2-2. A sweep this weekend to close out the 2024 season would give them the series victory.

The Ems will be back in action tomorrow night at 7:05 P.M. Mikell Manzano will be on the mound for Eugene.

