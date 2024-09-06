Ryan Hawks Strong in Final 2024 Start as Sox Win

September 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett,WA: Right-hander Ryan Hawks was dialed in tonight against the Spokane Indians, tying a career-high seven strikeouts as the Everett AquaSox won 4-2 Thursday night at Funko Field.

Everett jumped out to an immediate lead in the bottom of the first inning. Jared Sundstrom smacked a double with two outs, and Lazaro Montes doubled him home. On the play, Montes collected his 31st RBI. Concluding the inning's scoring was Josh Hood, who knocked an RBI single to set Everett ahead 2-0.

After giving up a two-run home run in the top of the second inning, Hawks cruised throughout the rest of his outing. The 2023 MLB Draft selection out of Louisville concluded his performance after throwing six innings of two-run baseball on only 75 pitches, allowing five hits while striking out seven Indians.

Joseph Hernandez threw a shutout top of the seventh inning, allowing the AquaSox to take back the lead in the bottom half of the frame. Everett capitalized as Hood doubled to lead off, allowing Bill Knight to slice an opposite-field, line drive double down the first base line to take a one-run lead.aquas

Sundstrom provided the final insurance run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Caleb Cali walked, and Sundstrom doubled him home to extend the Frogs' lead 4-2. The double was Sundstrom's second of the night and 26th of the season.

Locking down the final two innings out of the bullpen was the duo of right-handers Stefan Raeth and Juan Burgos. Both hurled one scoreless inning, and Burgos secured his fifth save after allowing zero base runners to reach in the bottom of the ninth inning.

