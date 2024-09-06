Canadians Walk-off Emeralds to Secure Playoff Berth

Vancouver, BC- The Emeralds dropped game 3 against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 4-3. It was a walk-off defeat for the Ems, as they now trail 2-1 in the series.

Vancouver jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st. Jace Bohrofen led the inning with a solo home run. Adrian Pinto reached base on a walk and Peyton Williams singled to put runners on the corners with just 1 out. Je'Von Ward hit into a fielder's choice that brought Pinto home on the play. A couple of batters later, Brennan Orf ripped a single to the outfield to score Ward on the play and give the C's a 3-0 lead.

The next few innings were quiet for both ball clubs, until the Emeralds were able to tie up the game in the top of the 5th. Allan Cerda was making his Emeralds debut tonight and he slugged a double out to left field to start the inning. Aeverson Arteaga drew a walk to put a pair of runners on. With 2 outs in the frame, Sabin Ceballos clubbed a no-doubt 3 run home run to left center field to tie up the game at 3-3. Ceballos has now hit 2 home runs in the last 2 games here in Vancouver.

The Ems bullpen was dominant tonight. Hayden Wynja pitched the 2nd and 3rd innings and only allowed 1 hit while striking out 2. Austin Strickland pitched 2.2 innings and gave up just 2 hits and struck out 3. Tyler Vogel pitched 1.1 innings of hitless baseball while striking out 2. Daniel Blair got the loss tonight but pitched 1.2 innings and didn't give up a single hit, but he did give up an unearned run while striking out 1. The Emeralds bullpen as a whole was fantastic tonight.

It was a tied game after the 5th inning and you could feel the pressure in the air as a Canadians win would punch their ticket back to the Northwest League Championship for the 2nd straight season.

It was still a tied game heading into the bottom of the 9th, and Blair came back out to try to send the game to extra innings. The inning started off with an error that allowed a runner to reach base. The next batter drew a walk and after a quick popout, Bohrofen drew a walk to load up the bases with 1-out. That brought up Adrian Pinto who hit a ground ball to Arteaga at short. He threw it home for the 1st out and Perez fired to first to try and turn a double-play. Charlie Szykowny couldn't hang on and the runner was safe. The runner from 2nd was already at 3rd and he broke home to try to score. The throw home got behind Perez and the run was safe to give the Canadians the walkoff win.

Vancouver has now officially clinched the 2nd half title and they'll be playing Spokane for the NWL championship next week. With just 3 games left in the season, the Ems will now turn their attention to ending the season on a high note by stacking a couple of wins.

It's a quick turnaround into tomorrow, as the first pitch is set for 1:05 P.M. Cesar Perdomo will be on the mound for the Ems.

