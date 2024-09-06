Canadians Clinch Playoff Berth with Walk-off Win

September 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - A wild walk-off win clinched a spot in the Northwest League Championship Series for the Canadians Thursday night, a 4-3 thriller over the Eugene Emeralds [SF] at The Nat.

Tied at three in the last of the ninth, the C's sparked their game-winning rally when Brennan Orf reached on an error at shortstop to begin the frame. Pinch hitter Jackson Hornung walked and was replaced by pinch runner Jamari Baylor, who watched a flyout then a Jace Bohrofen walk that loaded the bases. Up stepped Adrian Pinto, who hit a hot smash to short that was fielded and thrown to the plate for the second out of the inning, but the throw to first in an attempt to complete the inning-ending double play was dropped and allowed Baylor to scamper home from second for the game-winning run.

The late heroics didn't seem like they would be necessary after the Canadians raced out to an early 3-0 lead. Bohrofen led off the home half of the first with his team-high 14th bomb of the season, followed by a Pinto walk, a Peyton Williams single, a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Je'Von Ward and a two-out RBI single by Orf to cap the frame.

Starter Connor O'Halloran was as locked in as he's been all season forthe first 4.2 innings. He scattered two hits over his opening four frames and stranded the bases loaded in the second to keep the C's in front. But a lead-off double in the fifth followed by a walk and a game-tying homer from Sabin Ceballos handed him a no-decision. He struck out a season-high eight.

Geison Urbaez (W, 1-1) was masterful in relief. He went four scoreless innings, struck out five and didn't walk a batter to keep the game tied before the walk-off winner.

With the victory, the Canadians are set to face the Spokane Indians [COL] in the best-of-five Northwest League Championship Series that begins Tuesday, September 10 at The Nat. The C's will host Game 2 on September 11 before traveling to Spokane for the rest of the series. Tickets are on sale now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

