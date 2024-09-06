AquaSox Collect 13 Hits in Friday Victory

Everett,WA: Five AquaSox hitters checked in with multi-hit performances Friday afternoon as Everett defeated the Spokane Indians 14-12 at Funko Field in front of 2,615 fans.

Nick Payero worked a scoreless top of the first inning, and the AquaSox offense immediately provided him run support in the bottom half of the frame. New Top-100 Prospect Michael Arroyo, and Colt Emerson hit consecutive singles, and a double steal allowed Arroyo to swipe home to give the Frogs a 1-0 lead. From there, Everett walked twice in a row, and Caleb Cali knocked a two-run single to extend the lead. Scoring the final run of the inning was Lazaro Montes, who crossed home on a throwing error.

Everett added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Frogs drew a trio of walks and Bill Knight capitalized, smacking a fly ball to right field for a sacrifice fly. Bringing home another run was Hunter Fitz-Gerald, who hit an RBI groundout to conclude the inning's scoring.

Spokane chipped their way back to knot the game 6-6 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but the AquaSox responded by way of an offensive outburst. Axel Sanchez hit a leadoff single and Arroyo doubled, positioning Colt Emerson to deliver some damage. Emerson came through, hitting a two-run, go-ahead single through the right side of the infield.

Continuing the scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning was Cali, who blasted a 376-foot home run to center field. He is now hitting .316 across his last 25 games with five home runs and 25 RBIs. Everett added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh as Sanchez and Arroyo knocked consecutive RBI doubles, setting the Frogs ahead 12-6.

The Frogs added a final pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning courtesy of Sanchez and Arroyo. Fitz-Gerald knocked his 20th double with one out and Connor Charping walked, leading to Sanchez hitting an RBI groundout. The very next batter, Arroyo knocked an RBI single to left field, checking in with his fourth base hit of the day. It was his second four-hit game with the AquaSox, and he also collected two RBIs while scoring twice.

The AquaSox bullpen held down the late innings of the game to secure the Everett victory. Southpaw C.J. Widger recorded four scoreless outs while collecting one strikeout, and righties Allan Saathoff and Jimmy Kingsbury finished the game by each throwing one inning.

