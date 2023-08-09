Emeralds Shut Out in Series Opener vs Everett

August 9, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Eugene Emeralds dropped game 1 to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 6-0. The Emeralds now move to 52-51 on the season and 18-19 on the 2nd half.

It was a tough night for Eugene at the plate. They were able to get baserunners all night long as they had 10 base hits. They also drew 3 total walks. Eugene had at least 1 runner in scoring position every inning from the 2nd inning all the way through the 9th. Eugene as a team was 2-14 with runners in scoring position. The opportunities were there but Eugene couldn't cash in. They'll look to bounce back in a big way tomorrow night against the AquaSox.

It was a scoreless first 5 frames for both ball clubs. In the 6th inning is where the AquaSox were able to open the game up. Harry Ford was on base and Tyler Locklear drove him in on an RBI-Single. A couple of batters later, Walking Cabrera singled up the middle and scored both Locklear and Hogan Windish on the play. The next batter Mike Salvatore tripled out to center field and Cabrera came home to score on the play. It was a 4-run 6th inning for the AquaSox.

Everett added two more runs in the top of the 9th. Harry Ford doubled on a line drive to left field and Cole Young scored on the play. Tyler Locklear followed it up with a ground-rule double to left-center field to drive in Everett's 6th and final run of the night. Eugene kept Everett in check for the most part, but the AquaSox were able to crack through finally in 2 innings.

Reggie Crawford got the start in tonight's ballgame and pitched the first two innings. He allowed just 1 hit and 1 walk. He struck out 3 batters. It was another solid showing for Crawford who has really started to find his groove recently. Eric Silva pitched the next 3.2 innings. He allowed 7 hits and 4 earned runs. A positive from the outing was Silva didn't issue a single walk. It was a tough go-around for the young right-hander on the mound, but he'll have an opportunity later this week to bounce back. Nick Morreale pitched the next 3.1 innings and allowed 7 hits, 2 earned runs. Morreale didn't walk a single batter and he struck out 4. Although he gave up a pair of runs, it was great to see Morreale work his way out of some tougher jams.

Eugene now sits 3 games out of a playoff spot after dropping the first game against Everett. They'll look to bounce back in a big way the rest of the week to try and make up some ground in the standings. For Eugene, they close the season in Everett so they'll be seeing the AquaSox for 11 more games over the next month.

Hayden Wynja will be on the bump for the Emeralds tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. It's a dog day tomorrow night at PK Park.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.