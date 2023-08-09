Dust Devils Hit the Road for 12 Games

The Tri-City Dust Devils hit the road this week for the start of a two-city, 12-game road trip to Vancouver, followed by Spokane.

The series with the Canadians kicked off last night at Rodgers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, with an exciting 11-inning ballgame that ended in an 8-7 Vancouver walk-off. The Dust Devils and Canadians will play five more games in the series, with game two scheduled for tonight at 7:05pm. Thursday and Saturday's games will also be played at 7:05pm, with Friday and Sunday as "Nooners at the Nat" starting at 1:05pm.

The team then makes the long trip to Spokane for a set with the Indians, the final scheduled meeting between the two teams in 2023.

The six-game series with Spokane, beginning Tuesday, August 15th, will feature three different start times. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's games are each scheduled to begin at 6:35pm. Friday and Saturday will start 30 minutes later, at 7:05pm. Then Sunday, the series wraps up with a midday matinee at 1:05pm.

The Dust Devils sit five games behind the Everett AquaSox for 2nd place in the Northwest League standings. With Vancouver having won the first half and leading in the second half, the team who finishes in 2nd place will earn a playoff berth alongside the Canadians.

You can tune-in to the voice of the Dust Devils, Doug Taylor, starting with the Pregame Show which gets going 20 minutes before the start of each game. Fans can listen to the broadcast here at dustdevilsbaseball.com and on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tri-City returns to Gesa Stadium on Tuesday, August 22nd for a six-game series with the Everett AquaSox. Tickets for both the Everett series and all games are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm otherwise).

