Emerson Hancock Heading to the Bigs

SEATTLE, WA: The Seattle Mariners announced on Wednesay, that they are calling up their number four prospect Emerson Hancock from AA- Arkansas. The right handed pitcher spent part of the 2021 season in Everett with the AquaSox where he went 2-0 with a 2.32 ERA in nine starts.

Hancock has spent the last two seasons in Arkansas as a staple in the Travelers' pitching rotation. In 2023 he is 11-5 with a 4.32 ERA over 20 starts.

He is the 12th former AquaSox to make his Major League debut this season joining Ty Adcock (2023), Prelander Berroa (2022), Jose Caballero (2021), Isaiah Campbell (2021-2022), Cade Marlow (2019, 2021), Bryce Miller (2022) , Levi Stoudt (2021), Devin Sweet (2018), Juan Then (2019, 2021) , Brandon Williamson (2019, 2021), and Bryan Woo (2022).

Hancock was born in Cairo, GA and attended his hometown University when he became a Georgia Bulldog. After pitching in college, he was drafted by the Mariners as the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2020 draft. Since then, he has been a darling in the Seattle farm system pitching in the futures game in both 2021 and 2022. The Mariners will be getting a pitcher on a roll, as Hancock won the Texas League pitcher of the week award for the last week of July.

