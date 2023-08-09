AquaSox Open Road Trip with 6-0 Win

August 9, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OR: The Everett AquaSox began their most critical road trip of the season on Tuesday with a shutout win as they defeated the Eugene Emeralds, the team chasing them for the final playoff spot in the Northwest League 6-0. Brandon Schaeffer fired six innings of shutout ball, and Tyler Locklear and Walking Cabrera each picked up two RBIs in the contest.

Both pitching staffs were locked in on Tuesday night, gliding through the first three innings of the game with zero runs on the scoreboard. However, Everett and Eugene were doing it in quite different ways.

The AquaSox gave the ball to Brandon Schaeffer, who came into the contest with a 4.58 ERA in 10 starts. The Emeralds used an opener in two-way phenom Reggie Crawford before handing the ball to Eric Silva after the second inning as they embarked on a bullpen game.

As the game went on, both sides continued to shut down any offense from their opponent. Schaeffer had only given up five hits and struck out four through five innings, while Silva was having an incredible performance out of the pen, only giving up three hits and no runs through three innings of relief.

Finally, in the sixth inning, the AquaSox bats came alive. It started with a leadoff single by Harry Ford, who would eventually be knocked in by an RBI single from Tyler Locklear to make it 1-0. Walking Cabrera would knock in two with an RBI single of his own later in the inning, and Mike Salvatore would finish things off with an RBI triple. After the frame was done, it was 4-0 Frogs.

Schaeffer used this momentum to finish strong. He shut down the Emeralds again in the sixth, finishing his outing with six shutout innings. The Frogs went to the bullpen to close out the last three frames, and the relief core took them the rest of the way.

Everett would score a couple of insurance runs in the ninth on a pair of RBI doubles from Harry Ford and Tyler Locklear, who combined to go 6-9 in the game, but in the end, this would all be superficial. Reid Morgan, Luis Curvelo, and Peyton Alford dominated the back third of the game on the mound, and the AquaSox finished the shut-out and put three games between them in Eugene for the final playoff spot.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.