Triumphant in Ten: Hops Even Series at Spokane

August 9, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Power is not a tool attributed to Diamondbacks' 20-year-old infield prospect Juan Corniel, a switch-hitter with tremendous range in the middle infield. But the slender young Dominican has hit a couple of balls in recent weeks at Ron Tonkin Field that would have cleared the wall elsewhere.

Well, elsewhere was Avista Stadium Wednesday night. Corniel clubbed a leadoff, opposite field home run in the eighth inning off Spokane reliever Seth Halvorsen to tie the game 3-3. The Hops went on to score two runs in the tenth to defeat the Indians 5-3, evening their six-game series at a game apiece.

Corniel had his first three-hit game since his Hillsboro debut on July 14 at Everett and the home run was the first of the season and only the third career round tripper for the Santiago native.

After going down in order against Spokane closer Angel Chvilli (2-8) in the ninth inning, the Hops collected three consecutive hits off the Northwest League saves leader, breaking the tie on Kevin Graham's double down the first base line. After a wild pitch, Graham scored when Manuel Pena pulled a ground ball through the right side against the Indians' drawn-in infield.

Liam Norris recorded his second Hops save the same way he did his first. The hard-throwing southpaw from Cary, North Carolina struck out the side in order in the 10th inning.

Eli Saul (2-0) tossed two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth, allowing one hit and one hit batter to earn the win.

The Hops and Indians return to action Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620.

