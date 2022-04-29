Emeralds Pitching Carries Team to Series Lead

April 29, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Dominant pitching by the Emeralds keeps the Tri-City Dust Devils off balance at the plate 4-1.

The scoring started in the third inning with back-to-back singles by 3B Casey Schmitt and 1B Carter Aldrete.

Aldrete's single would lead to Schmitt going from first to third on an error by CF Jordyn Adams.

An RBI fielder's choice by RF Ghordy Santos would allow Schmitt to score and keep the inning alive 1-1.

At the bottom half of the inning, the Dust Devils came back and evened up the score with an RBI double by 1B Gabe Matthews to score in CF Jordyn Adams 1-1.

The tie game did not last very long.

SS Marco Luciano led the 4th inning off with a go-ahead solo home run to recapture the lead 2-1.

The Emeralds would not look back after that.

An RBI sacrifice fly by C Patrick Bailey scored Luciano from third with the bases loaded 3-1.

The final run of the game came on an RBI double by Santos to bring in Aldrete from second 4-1.

Emeralds' pitching would have their best performance of the year, going 9 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB and 18 K.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will look to increase their series lead as they will start RHP Randy Rodriguez against RHP Dylan King. First pitch is at 6:30 PM 6:15 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.