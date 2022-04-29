Deja Vukovich: C's Stunned by Second Walk-Off Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - For the second consecutive night, the Vancouver Canadians failed to protect a sizeable lead then lost the game with an error on the final play. A 7-2 advantage was wiped away in a single inning, a two-out bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth tied the game and a non-routine but very makeable play for the final out in the bottom of the tenth turned into a game-ending error that allowed the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) to beat the C's 8-7 on a wet Thursday evening at Ron Tonkin Field.

Tied at eight after nine and with rain steadily soaking the entire field, the C's needed Jol Concepcion (BS, 1/L, 0-2) to get three outs in the bottom of the tenth. He walked the first man to put two aboard then struck out the next two hitters before #9 Diamondbacks prospect AJ Vukovich stepped to the plate. It was Vukovich who hit the ground ball to third base last night that turned into a game-ending throwing error and it was Vukovich who flied an 0-1 pitch towards the corner in right for what looked like the final out of the inning to send the game to the eleventh. Staring up into the deluge was Mack Mueller, who ranged back, seemed to size up the catch but failed to haul it in to allow the winning run to scamper home on the E-9.

Vancouver had a chance to win it in the ninth. Concepcion came on to start the frame with the Canadians in front 8-7 and proceeded to issue a four-pitch walk, surrendered a single then threw a wild pitch to put runners at second and third with no outs. The right-hander rallied to strike out his next assignment then put the following hitter on base with an intentional walk. He K'd the next batter but couldn't avoid a five-pitch, bases loaded free pass that forced home the tying run. Concepcion sent the game to extras with one more strikeout to leave the bases loaded.

Mueller was the reason Vancouver took a lead into the ninth in the first place. Already 2-for-2 with a three-run homer as part of a five-run fourth, the Abilene, TX native came to the plate with the game tied 7-7 in the seventh with Trevor Schwecke at third thanks to a triple and smoked a 2-1 pitch into centerfield for an RBI single that made it 8-7.

The Canadians squandered that five-score fourth inning in which Mueller homered when they gave up five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Leading 7-2, starter Naswell Paulino gave up consecutive one-out hits before Abdiel Mendoza was called upon in relief. He allowed the next five hitters to reach on four singles and a walk to tie the game at seven.

Vancouver jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three and half innings and were up 7-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but the Hops outscored them 7-1 from then on.

5 Blue Jays prospect Leo Jimenez hit his first career High-A homer when he followed Mueller's fourth inning blast with a solo shot of his own. It was the first time the C's have gone back-to-back this season. Mueller finished with three hits and four RBI while PK Morris logged a pair of hits and plated a run. Ryan Boyer made his Canadians debut with a scoreless eighth in relief.

Game four of the series is set for Friday night. #22 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas goes for Vancouver and will be opposed by Hillsboro's Blake Walston, the top Diamondbacks pitching prospect. Radio coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

