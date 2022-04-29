Déjà Vu in Hillsboro as Hops Win Again in Extra Innings

Hillsboro, OR - Coming off the third walk-off win of the season last night, the Hops retuned Ron Tonkin Field on Thursday in an almost identical fashion. Hillsboro was down 6-0 in the game, but came back with a five-run inning to tie the game at seven. A.J Vukovich, Roby Enriquez, Danny Oriente and Ramses Malave all had two hits in the game. For the second night in a row the Hops win in extra innings, off a Canadians error. The last four Hillsboro wins have been come from behind victories, as they have trailed 5-2, 5-2, 6-2 and now 6-0 in those games.

PK Morris drove in MacKenzie Mueller in the third off Hillsboro starter Jamison Hill, giving the Canadians a 1-0 lead in the third.

Hill lasted just three innings, giving up two hits, two runs and striking out six.

The Vancouver lead grew with another big inning in this series, as they scored five-runs in the top of the fourth off Colin Sullivan. Mueller and Leo Jimenez hit back-to-back home runs, each hitting their first homers of the season. Sullivan and Frias threw a combined 51 pitches in the inning out of the Hops bullpen. The Canadians led 6-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth.

Hillsboro came back with two runs in the home half of the fourth, as Oriente hit an RBI double, with another run scoring on a fielding error.

The Canadians had a 7-2 lead going to the bottom of the fifth, with starter Naswell Paulino still on the mound. Paulino gave up two hits to start the inning and was relieved by Abdiel Mendoza, who's first batter was Ryan Bliss. Bliss broke an 0-17 slump, with a line drive single that drove in two runs, making it 7-4. The Hops weren't done there, as Oriente drove in his second and third runs of the night bringing Hillsboro to within one. The first pitch of the at bat to Ramses Malave was hit to shortstop, but Addison Barger could not make the play scoring another run. It was 7-7 after the fifth, as the Hops plated five runs in the inning.

Trevor Schwecke led off the seventh inning with a triple off Andrew Sallfrank and came around to score on a Mueller single, giving the Canadians a 8-7 lead and Muller RBI number four on the night.

The Hops had some more late inning magic left in the tank. Tim Tawa led off the ninth with a walk, followed by a Vukovich single. Bliss struck out, and Jol Concepcion intentionally walked Axel Andueza to load the bases. Concepcion struck out the next hitter Enriquez, giving Oriente the final chance with two outs and the bases loaded. Oriente took a 3-1 pitch for a ball, walking in the tying run and picking up his fourth RBI of the night. Malave ended up striking out to end the inning and for the second day in a row the Hops and Canadians went to extra innings.

Jake Rice was the first pitcher out of the pen for Hillsboro in extra innings and he retired the Canadians in order, stranding the ghost runner at second base, just as Austin Pope did last night.

Cam Coursey walked to start off the tenth inning, but the next two Hillsboro hitters struck out. Vukovich was at the dish with two outs and two runners on against Concepcion. For the second night in a row, a ball off his bat ends the game on an error by Vancouver. Mueller, who had 4 RBI on the night could not finish off his great game, as he dropped the ball in right field scoring Malave for a 9-8 Hops' win.

Rice recorded his third win of the season, as the Hops extended their extra innings record to 3-0. Four of the nine Hillsboro wins on the year are on walk-offs at Ron Tonkin Field.

Hillsboro (9-9) and Vancouver (9-7) play game four tomorrow at Ron Tonkin Field. The pre-game show will be on air at 6:20, with first pitch at 6:35. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call on Rip City Radio 620.

