Viñeros Vanquished by Emeralds

April 29, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Zac Kristofak

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Zac Kristofak(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The Tri-City Dust Devils (9-8) struggled to score for the second straight night, as the Eugene Emeralds (9-7) grabbed a 4-1 win Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City's run came in the bottom of the 3rd inning, when Gabe Matthews doubled in Jordyn Adams with two out, tying the game at 1-1. Adams went 2 for 4 in the game.

Eugene would take the lead for good on the first pitch of the top of the 4th inning, when Marco Luciano smacked a home run off the left field scoreboard, his fourth of the season. The Emeralds would add runs in the 6th and 7th innings for the final margin.

Landon Marceaux (0-2) started and went 5.1 innings, giving up three runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out five, including striking out the side in order in the 1st inning.

Osmy Gregorio and Steven Rivas added singles for the Dust Devils, who played as the Viñeros de Tri-City for the first time in 2022 as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión.

Game four of the six-game series between the Dust Devils and Emeralds takes place at 6:30p Friday night at Gesa Stadium. Dylan King will get the nod for Tri-City, and Randy Rodriguez for Eugene.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.