Friday's Game Postponed Due to Rain

HILLSBORO, OR - Friday evening's game between the Vancouver Canadians and Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) at Ron Tonkin Field has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will make it up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader, with first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m. and game two approximately 30 minutes after the final out of game one.

22 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas will start the first game then #11 Blue Jays prospect Adam Kloffenstein will toe the slab in game two. Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

Vancouver returns to Nat Bailey Stadium May 3-8 for a six-game set with the Everett AquaSox (Mariners). Tickets for all six games are available online, in-person or by calling 604-872-5232.

