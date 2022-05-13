Emeralds Finish Monday's Game with a Win

Emeralds resumed play from Monday's rain out and won game one of the series against the Vancouver Canadians 9-2.

The game would go straight to the top of the fourth inning with the Emeralds leading 5-1.

Vancouver scored a run right out of the gate to make it a 5-2 deficit.

In the fifth inning, an RBI fielder's choice by RF Armani Smith brought in CF Hunter Bishop to get the run back 6-2.

The Emeralds finished their scoring in the seventh inning by adding a three spot.

Smith's RBI single cashed in 2B Ghordy Santos to make it 7-2.

Another RBI single by SS Casey Schmitt would score Bishop 8-2.

With the bases loaded, an RBI walk by 3B Carter Aldrete cashed in the last run of the night, represented by Smith 9-2.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will be back in action against the Canadians. First pitch is at 7:35 PM, 7:20 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.

