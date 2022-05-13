Family Feast & School Night Friday, May 13th

May 13, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Dust Devils enjoyed a 9-7 victory last night, after a 50 minute rain delay. They're back tonight for game four with the Everett AquaSox, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Come enjoy some Friday night fun, as we celebrate Family Feast and School Night, thanks to our friends at Pahlisch Homes! You can grab a $2 hot dog, and $1 bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches, and 12oz Coca Cola products all night long!

Gates open at 5:30pm with first pitch at 6:30pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!

About the Dust Devils: The Tri-City Dust Devils are the High-A affiliate for the Los Angeles Angels. The Dust Devils Team Store is open Monday-Friday 9am - 5pm and during every home game. Ticket packages for the Dust Devils start at just $99! And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33-games) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

