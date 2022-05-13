Mother Nature Says Nay, C's Washed Away in Eugene

May 13, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Vancouver Canadians and Eugene Emeralds (Giants) will not play on Friday night. Rain continues to affect this week's series and has cancelled tonight's nine-inning game. The two teams will square off in a pair of seven-inning contests on Saturday night as part of a doubleheader that has been on the schedule since Opening Day. Game one will begin at 5:05 p.m.

Right-hander Hunter Gregory goes for the C's in the first game and will be opposed by lefty Kyle Harrison. Southpaw Naswell Paulino toes the slab in game two opposite Eugene's Jake Wong. Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

The Canadians are on the road this week and return to The Nat on Tuesday, May 17 for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils. For tickets and more information, call 604-872-5232 or visit CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.