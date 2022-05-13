Tri-City's Second Straight Win Worth the Wait

Tri-City Dust Devils shortstop Kyren Paris

The Tri-City Dust Devils (13-14) weathered a 53-minute delay and a 9th inning Everett AquaSox (11-18) rally to grab their second straight win Thursday night, a 9-7 victory at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Trailing 3-1, the Dust Devils (playing as the Viñeros de Tri-City) tied the game on a 2-run double by Mike Peabody. Peabody then scored on an infield single by Francisco Del Valle to give the Viñeros a 4-3 lead.

After Everett tied the game in the 4th, Tri-City retook the lead with a 3-run 5th inning. Kyren Paris led off the inning with a deep double to left-center, and Jordyn Adams hit a sacrifice fly to right to tie the game. After singles by Osmy Gregorio and Peabody, Del Valle and Steven Rivas hit RBI singles to push the lead out to 7-4.

The Viñeros added two runs in the 6th inning. A Kyle Kasser leadoff double and a Paris walk kicked off the frame, and a Gregorio walk loaded the bases. Peabody was then hit by a pitch, bringing home a run, and Kenyon Yovan walked later in the inning to bring home another.

The rain delay set in after the top of the 8th, with Tri-City's 9-4 lead holding to the top of the 9th. The AquaSox would bring the tying run to the plate in the 9th, with the first four Everett batters getting hits as part of a 3-run rally.

Reliever Zac Kristofak, though, induced a groundball double play and a groundout to close out the game.

Landon Marceaux (1-2) got the win, going five innings and giving up two earned runs. The win was the first for the Destrehan, Louisiana native in professional baseball.

The Dust Devils and AquaSox meet for game four of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium. Southpaw Nick Mondak is scheduled to start for Tri-City, with Prelander Berroa scheduled to make his Everett debut on the mound. It's also School Night and Family Feast Night, with $2 hot dogs and $1 ice cream sandwiches, bags of chips and 12 oz. Coca-Cola products.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

