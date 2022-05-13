Dust Devils Hold off Another Late AquaSox Rally

Pasco, Washington: The Tri-City Devils (13-14) took a five-run lead into the ninth inning at Gesa Stadium and then held off a late rally for the second consecutive night, defeating the Everett AquaSox (11-19) 9-7 in a game that was delayed for 53 minutes in the middle of the eighth inning

The AquaSox struck first with two runs in the second inning when Cole Barr scored on a throwing error and then Victor Labrada came home on a Noelvi Marte ground out. The Dust Devils put up a run of their own in the bottom of the second as Kenyon Yovan scored on a Steven Rivas single off of Juan Mercedes.

Trent Tingelstad scored in the third inning when Barr hit his first triple of the season to extended the lead to 3-1 but the lead wouldn't hold Dust Devils leftfielder Mike Peabody would tie the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when he doubled in Kyren Paris and Jordyn Adams. Peabody scored one batter later on a Francisco Del Valle single, giving Tri-City their first lead of the game, 4-3 in the third.

Everett battled back the next inning to tie that game at 4-4 as Myles Miller tripled and later scored on Marte's sacrifice fly to centerfield.

Adams, Del Valle and Rivas all contributed RBI's in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Dust Devils pulled out to a 7-4 lead. The Dust Devils added two more runs in the sixth inning when Peabody was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by a Yovan walk that forced Paris to score. The Dust Devils had their largest lead of the night 9-4 through six innings.

The score would remain 9-4 until the AquaSox came up to bat in the ninth inning. Aqua Sox batters led off the inning with four consecutive base hits: a Labrada double, a James Parker single, a Miller double and a Marte single. Labrada would come in to score on a throwing error from Dust Devils catcher Christian Molfetta and Parker scored on the Marte hit, however the AquaSox still trailed 9-6. Miller scored the games final run when he came home when Tyler Kennan grounded into a double play.

Miller connected on his first two extra base hits of the season, a triple and a double. Labrada also had two hits while Marte had 3 RBI's.

Game four of the six game series is scheduled for Friday May 13. RHP Prelander Berroa (0-1 0.00 ERA) will make his AquaSox debut after getting traded to the Seattle Mariners organization from the San Francisco Giants earlier this week. LHP Nick Mondak (0-2, 5.52 ERA) will will make his fifth start of the season for the Dust Devils. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the pre-game show starts at 6:15 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO.

