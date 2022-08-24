Emeralds Explode Offensively against Tri-City

The Emeralds went off offensively as all hitters in the lineup recorded a hit against the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-2.

Tri-City attacked the scoreboard first as they drove in their first run of the game on an infield single by RF Joe Stewart to cash in CF D'Shawn Knowles 1-0.

Two innings later, Emeralds' SS Marco Luciano laced the ball for a two-RBI double to score in CF Luis Matos and RF Vaun Brown 2-1.

In the next inning, the Emeralds increased their lead with a two-run home run by 1B Robert Emery, which would be his first of the season 4-1.

The Emeralds would increase their lead on an RBI single by 2B Jimmy Glowenke to cash in DH Carter Williams to increase their lead 5-1.

Additional runs were scored in the seventh on a throwing error by SS Kyren Paris to allow Brown to score and an RBI single by C Pat Bailey to drive in Matos from second on the throwing error 7-1.

In the eighth inning, the Dust Devils inched closer with an RBI triple by LF Mike Peabody to drive in DH Steven Rivas 7-2.

The scoring didn't stop there for the Ems as they drove in two more runs on an RBI single by LF Jairo Pomares to bring in Matos and an RBI walk by Emery with the bases loaded 9-2.

The Ems will be back in action tomorrow as they will have RHP Mason Black on the mound. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, 6:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

