Tri-City Left Green with Envy by Eugene

The Tri-City Dust Devils (19-30 2H, 48-64) laced 13 hits around Gesa Stadium's field Tuesday night, but the visiting Eugene Emeralds (31-18 2H, 69-43) had 15 of their own on their way to a 9-2 win in the opener of a six-game series.

The Dust Devils took the lead in their first at-bat. CF D'Shawn Knowles singled to right and stole second to get into scoring position, moving to third base on a groundout. RF Joe Stewart came up with two outs and hit a slow grounder to third base, beating the throw for an RBI infield single and a 1-0 1st inning lead.

The Emeralds got their offense going in the 3rd inning, taking the lead for good with a two-run SS Marco Luciano double off Tri-City starter Nick Mondak (2-7) for a 2-1 lead. Eugene then doubled the lead in the 4th inning on a two-run home run over the left field fence by 1B Robert Emery, making it 4-1 for the visitors.

The Emeralds added a run in the 6th inning, and two more in the 7th to stretch the lead to 7-1. The Dust Devils pulled a run closer in the 8th inning when LF Mike Peabody followed a RF Steven Rivas double with a deep triple to right center field to get within a 7-2 margin.

Eugene, though, added two more in the 9th inning for the final margin, getting the win for Abel Adames (9-3) in relief of Emeralds starter Jake Wong. Both Wong and Adames went four innings, each giving up one run in their outings, and the two combined with reliever Brooks Crawford to strike out 13 Tri-City batters on the night.

