Jordan Jackson Leads Sox to Third Straight Win

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox started a six-game series against the Spokane Indians on the right foot at Funko Field on Tuesday night with a 5-4 win. Starting pitcher Jordan Jackson (1-3) picked up his first victory in an AquaSox uniform while relief pitcher Jorge Benitez (1) secured his first save.

With two men on after an Everett error, Spokane opened the scoring in the first on a two-run double by left fielder Colin Simpson. Both runs were unearned, as Jackson settled down and kept the Indians at bay for the next four innings.

Trailing 2-0, Charlie Welch tied the game up in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run home run to center field his ninth of the season.

One inning later, the Sox grabbed the lead on a Victor Labrada RBI single. The next batter, Ben Ramirez, doubled in Labrada to make it 4-2. Ramirez later scored on a wild pitch, giving the Sox a three-run lead.

After going five innings, Jackson turned the ball over to Mike Mokma. Spokane fought back with a pair of runs in the sixth but that is as close as they would get. Leon Hunter Jr, Tim Elliott, and Jorge Benitez came in to close out the victory, each pitching an inning without allowing a hit. Benitez struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

Everett now finds themselves at 22-27 in the second half standings and are 2.5 games behind Spokane for third place. The Frogs are back tomorrow night for game two of the series against the Indians where fans can enjoy Baseball Bingo sponsored by Tulalip Resort Casino. Fans are welcome to enjoy the closing sights and sounds of summer at Funko Field with just 11 home games remaining on the schedule.

