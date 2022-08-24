Sosa Homer Helps Start Series on a High Note

August 24, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Andres Sosa's two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference for the Canadians in their 4-3 triumph over the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) in front of the largest Tuesday night crowd at The Nat this season.

Trailing 3-2 to start the sixth after the Hops scored three in the top of the fifth to erase a 1-0 Vancouver lead, Vancouver got a one-out walk from Miguel Hiraldo to set the table for Sosa's big fly. The Hermosillo, Mexico native cracked a 1-2 pitch from Hillsboro reliever Justin Martinez (L, 0-2) into the left field Nutrl Zone for his fifth bomb of the year to put the C's in front for good.

Matt Svanson (W, 3-0) turned in 2.2 scoreless innings of relief that featured a season-high six strikeouts to bridge the gap before Garrett Farmer (H, 2) and Connor Cooke (S, 5) retired the final six batters of the night to secure the win.

Abdiel Mendoza got the start and did not allow a hit until his 18th batter of the game but was removed in the fifth after surrendering three runs on a total of two hits. He walked six - the second time a C's starter has done that this year - and K'd five.

Sosa's big moment was preluded by single runs in the fourth and fifth. Riley Tirotta single with two outs in the fourth before Hiraldo doubled him home to break a scoreless tie then Gabby Martinez - the #9 Blue Jays prospect - delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth with the Canadians trailing 3-1 to cut the deficit to a single score.

Vancouver reached double digits in the hit column for the third consecutive game. Sosa finished a triple shy of the cycle while Tirotta, Martinez and Alex De Jesus had two hits apiece.

With the win, the C's have now taken seven straight from the Hops and 11 of their last 12 against their former roommates from a season ago. With Spokane's loss tonight, the Canadians have regained a 1.5-game lead for a playoff spot with 17 games left to play, including seven in six days at Avista Stadium in Spokane next week.

Game two of the six-game series is set for Wednesday night as part of an RBC We Care Wednesday. Michael Dominguez gets the nod for the C's opposite Hillsboro's Scott Randall. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage available on CanadiansBaseball.com, MiLB.TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.