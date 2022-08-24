Michael Plassmeyer Makes MLB Debut

Philadelphia, PA: Michael Plassmeyer, a member of the 2018 Everett AquaSox, made his major league debut as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies last night. He pitched 1.1 innings of relief ball against the Cincinnati Reds where he didn't give up a hit or a walk. Following the game, he was optioned back to Triple-A

Originally drafted by the Mariners in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB draft out of the University of Missouri. With the AquaSox he had a 2.25 ERA in 13 games. Following the season, Michael was traded along with Mike Zunino to the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was later dealt to the San Francisco Giants who then traded him to the Phillies. Since being acquired by the Phillies, he was assigned to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs where he had a 2.83 ERA across 11 starts, while walking just 15 batters in that span.

