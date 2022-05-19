Emeralds Endure Tough Game Two Loss in Series

The Emeralds were unable to hang onto the lead in the ninth inning against the Spokane Indians 9-8.

A three spot would be put on the board, started by SS Marco Luciano with a solo home run 1-0.

An RBI single by CF Hunter Bishop cashed in 3B Casey Schmitt 2-0.

The third run of the inning would be scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by C Pat Bailey to bring in LF Jairo Pomares.

In the second, DH Colin Simpson got the Indians on the board with a two-run home run 3-2.

Two innings later, Indians' SS Julio Carrera lined one over the left field wall to even up the score 3-3.

In the next inning, a two RBI single by CF Daniel Montano drove in a pair of runs to break the tie 5-3.

The next half inning would result in a two-run home run by Bailey to tie up the game 5-5.

With a pair of runners on, Schmitt destroyed the ball to recollect the lead 8-5.

An error by 1B Carter Aldrete led to Montano driving in another run 8-6.

In the ninth inning, the Indians would score a three spot to win it in their second straight walkoff win 9-8.

The Emeralds will look to cut the series in half tomorrow by throwing RHP Randy Rodriguez vs. LHP Evan Shawver. First pitch is at 6:35 PM, 6:20 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

