AquaSox Walk Away with W in Series Opener

Down four players and two coaches, the Hillsboro Hops opened their series at Everett a day late, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Seattle Mariners Northwest League affiliate on a cold, blustery Wednesday night in Snohomish County, Washington.

After capitalizing on a hit batter and a walk to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning, the Hops promptly relinquished the lead with some charity of their own. Two walks in the bottom half of the inning came around to score what turned out to be the tying and winning runs as the AquaSox snapped a five-game losing streak, ending Hillsboro's four-game win streak.

With Tuesday's scheduled game postponed for health & safety precautions, the Hops took the field Wednesday missing their manager and pitching coach, two position players including batting leader A.J. Vukovich and two starting pitchers. All (except the coaches, of course) were placed the 7-day injured list

After Everett starting pitcher Jimmy Joyce stymied the Hops on one infield hit over the first six innings, Hillsboro broke through against reliever Jarrod Bayless, making his first appearance after returning from the injured list. After fanning Tristin English on three pitches, Bayless threw an 0-2 slider that hit Caleb Roberts in the foot. Danny Oriente followed with a base on balls before Lin doubled off the wall in right, just beyond the leaping Alberto Rodriguez to plate Roberts with the tying run. Elian Miranda followed with a fly ball to right deep enough to score Oriente to give Hillsboro a 2-1 lead.

Julio Frias came out of the Hillsboro bullpen to pitch the seventh and caught a break right off the bat as Spencer Packard's sinking liner to left was snared on a fine, sliding backhand catch by Oriente. But a four-pitch walk to Rodriguez a two-out base on balls to Lavey spelled the end of Frias' night. Hillsboro turned to another southpaw, Kyle Backhus, to face Everett's lefty-hitting catcher Andy Thomas. But Thomas and Dariel Gomez, also a left-handed hitter, stroked back-to-back RBI singles to put Everett in front for good.

The Hops drew a leadoff walk in the eighth, then put the first two batters in the ninth aboard on walks, but could not push across the tying run against Everett closer Kyle Hill. After a Lin strikeout in the ninth and a double-steal attempt in which Oriente was gunned down at second, Elian Miranda ended the game with a soft, sinking liner to second, stranding Roberts at third base.

In a season where the Hops lost a game despite holding an opponent to one hit, they nearly sneaked out with a victory despite being held to just two hits, only one of which left the infield. Oriente reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

Gomez, who came into the series on an 0-for-21 slump, went 2-for-3 with a walk and the game-winning RBI. Noelvi Marte, Seattle's top minor league prospect, also reached base three times with a single and two walks.

