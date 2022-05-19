Tri-City Turns Tables, Shuts out Vancouver

A night after the Tri-City Dust Devils (17-15) were shut out by the Vancouver Canadians (15-16), Tri-City returned the favor, blanking Vancouver 6-0 Wednesday night at Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Braden Olthoff (2-1) gave the Dust Devils another brilliant performance, throwing seven shutout innings and lowering his ERA to 1.38. He gave up only three hits, striking out six and walking only one. From there, Glenn Albanese and Emilker Guzman each threw a scoreless frame to finish the shutout.

Dust Devil pitchers, with the help of solid defensive work behind them, were so dominant Wednesday that the Canadians did not safely get a runner past second base in the game.

Tri-City got their offense going in the 6th inning. Osmy Gregorio led off with a single to left, then drew a balk by inducing the Canadians' Hunter Gregory (1-2) to make too many pickoff throws.

After a groundball out got Gregorio to third, Jordyn Adams singled through a drawn-in infield to give the Dust Devils the opening run of the game.

That wouldn't be all in the 6th, though. Gabe Matthews drew a walk, moving Adams to second. Francisco Del Valle then singled to right field, scoring Adams for a 2-0 lead. A two-out, two-run double to the right center field gap by Jose Reyes, who along with Christian Sepulveda made his High-A debut tonight, doubled the lead to 4-0.

