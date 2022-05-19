Big Inning Dooms C's in Shutout Loss

May 19, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians couldn't solve Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) starter Braden Olthoff Wednesday night as part of a 5-0 loss in game two of their series at Nat Bailey Stadium this week.

Olthoff scattered three C's hits - a Leo Jimenez single and doubles from Trevor Schwecke and Andres Sosa - over seven shutout innings in which he walked one and K'd six. Those proved to be the only knocks Vancouver would tally over the course of the night.

Vancouver starter Chad Dallas was similarly impressive, albeit in four innings. He allowed only two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out four in his sixth start as a pro.

Tri-City broke the scoreless tie with four runs on four hits in the sixth and added single runs in the eighth and ninth to put the game out of reach.

Ryan Boyer was the lone Canadians reliever to not allow a run, but his outing was cut short after one inning when he was removed before the start of the eighth due to an undisclosed injury.

The loss snaps Vancouver's five-game winning streak against the Dust Devils and puts them a game below .500 for the fourth time this year. It was the fifth time they were shutout in 2022.

The C's return to action for Throwback Thursday tomorrow night. Vancouver has not announced their starter while Tri-City has tabbed southpaw Nick Mondak. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on MiLB.TV, CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.