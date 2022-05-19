Jimmy Joyce Allows One Hit Over Six Innings to Help AquaSox End Skid

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: AquaSox starter Jimmy Joyce had his Tuesday start pushed to Wednesday, and he didn't miss a beat. In six shutout innings, Joyce allowed just one hit and struck out six while walking none. His six strikeouts were the most since April 29th when he struck out nine hitters.

The AquaSox would score their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth as James Parker would walk with the bases loaded scoring Justin Lavey. The score would stay 1-0 Everett until the seventh when Hillsboro catcher Lyle Lin would tie it up with an RBI double and a batter later, Elian Miranda would hit a sac-fly to give the Hops the lead.

That lead would be short-lived as Everett would rally with two outs in the bottom half of the seventh as Andy Thomas would hit a game-tying single scoring Alberto Rodriguez and Dariel Gomez would follow up with an RBI single of his own to give the AquaSox the lead. Both Thomas and Gomez had multi-hit games and Noelvi Marte reached three times, twice on walks.

Activated prior to the game from the injured list, Jarod Bayless (1-1) was credited with the win. Kyle Hill would close the game, sealing the 3-2 Everett victory. It was Hill's first save of the 2022 season and fifth of his minor league career.

Tomorrow the AquaSox will send Juan Mercedes to the hill for his third start of 2022 with the AquaSox. Mercedes has struck out thirteen hitters while only allowing three walks in 9.2 innings pitched. Thursday is a Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light with the AquaSox! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, $3.00 sodas, $3.00 popcorn and $3.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light.

