Emeralds Drop Bombs on Everett for Series Lead

The Emeralds take the series lead on two bombs hit by CF Hunter Bishop and RF Ghordy Santos against the Everett Aquasox 8-2.

The Emeralds jumped on the lead in the first with an RBI single by 3B Casey Schmitt to score Bishop and an RBI single by DH Jairo Pomares to score Schmitt 2-0.

Two innings later, the Aquasox evened the score on a two-run home run by 3B Tyler Keenan 2-2.

The next three innings stayed with the same score.

In the seventh inning, Emeralds' LF Carter Williams broke the tie and drove in 1B Carter Aldrete with an RBI double 3-2.

Bishop stepped up to the plate and delivered a two-run home run to give the Emeralds a 5-2 lead.

The offense would not be finished.

With Aldrete and Williams on, Santos stepped up to the plate and put the cherry on top with a three-run home run in the ninth 8-2.

The Emeralds will play a doubleheader tomorrow as they will start RHP Jake Wong for game one and RHP Mason Black will start game two. First pitch for game one is at 5:05 PM, 4:50 PM pregame show and game two will be 40 minutes after game one on 95.3 The Score.

