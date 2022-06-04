Miller Whiffs Career High Eleven in Loss

EVERETT, WA: The Mariners assigned reliever Erik Swanson to the AquaSox before Friday's game as Swanson joined Ken Giles on a rehab assignment. Giles reached his pitch limit after just 0.2 innings as he now totals 1.1 innings pitched during his rehab stint. Mike Mokma followed Giles and completed the first inning paving the way for Swanson who threw one inning allowing no hits, no runs, no walks, and striking out two.

After Swanson completed his inning of work, in came starter Bryce Miller. In nine starts with Everett, Miller has been nothing short of dominant for Everett. That continued tonight as Bryce piled up eleven strikeouts, a MiLB career-high in his tenth start of the year.

Miller was nearly untouchable until the seventh inning. A leadoff double by Carter Aldrete followed by a double by Carter Williams gave Eugene their first run off Miller and third in the game. A few batters later, Hunter Bishop, brother of former AquaSox Braden Bishop, hit a no-doubt two-run home run.

Miller's final line would be 6 innings pitched, four hits, three runs (all earned), two walks, and eleven strikeouts.

The Everett offense could only muster two runs as Tyler Keenan would crush a two-run home run in the third inning with Dariel Gomez aboard. It was Keenan's third of the year, Gomez would be the only Everett hitter to reach twice as he would have two singles.

Tomorrow the AquaSox will play a doubleheader as game one will start at 5:05, the probable's have yet to be announced. Game two will take place about 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The matchup for game two will be Mason Black vs Jimmy Joyce. Both games will be seven innings and there will be postgame fireworks. COPA jerseys will also still be available for auction as COPA weekend continues.

