Rooster Tails Spun out by Hillsboro

The Tri-City Dust Devils (19-26) hit multiple home runs at Gesa Stadium for the first time in 2022, but the Hillsboro Hops (26-21) broke out the bats for a 10-4 win Friday night at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City, using their Columbia River Rooster Tails identity for the first time, had both Kenyon Yovan and Edwin Yon leave the premises. Yovan's homer, his first of the season, opened the Rooster Tails' accounts in the 3rd inning. Yon's round-tripper, a 9th inning 2-run screamer, flew out to center for his fourth home run of 2022.

Both Yovan (3 hits) and Yon (2 hits) had their bats heat up at the plate, combining for over half of Columbia River's hits tonight.

Hillsboro scored early and often off Robinson Piña (3-3), with the Hops posting crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first three innings for a 7-0 lead.

Coming off his 14-strikeout gem last Friday, Piña gave up seven runs on nine hits in five innings of work, but rebounded to retire the last eight batters he faced.

On the other side the Hops' Kenny Hernandez (1-1) cut off the Rooster Tails' engines, giving up only the Yovan homer over eight efficient innings for the win.

The loss pushed the Tri-City/Columbia River losing streak to seven games.

The Rooster Tails will get after it again at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, with postgame fireworks presented by Cascade Natural Gas. Two righties are scheduled to get the start, Ryan Costeiu for Columbia River and Ross Carver for Hillsboro.

