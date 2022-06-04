C's Win Game One, Game Two of Doubleheader Rained Out

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians slugged the Spokane Indians (Rockies) into submission with a 12-1 win in game one of their doubleheader Saturday evening at Nat Bailey Stadium before rain made the field conditions unplayable for game two. A make-up date for the second game has yet to be announced.

After an unearned run scored without a hit against top Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann (W, 1-0) to start the game, it was all Canadians from there. Addison Barger tied the game in the home half of the first frame with one of his longest-hit homers of the season and the C's took the lead for good with two in the second thanks to hits from Miguel Hiraldo and Andres Sosa to set the table then run-scoring knocks from Davis Schneider and Steward Berroa.

That turned out to be plenty for Tiedemann, who went on to match his C's season high with five innings in which he scattered three hits, didn't walk a batter and K'd six to earn the first High-A win of his young career. Alex Nolan and Will McAffer worked scoreless stanzas in the sixth and seventh, respectively.

A six-run fourth broke the game open. Vancouver sent 11 men to the dish and scored those six runs on four hits, including a Schneider two-run homer and RBI singles from Barger and Miguel Hiraldo. Two wild pitches in the inning also helped the cause.

Berroa hit a two-out, bases-loaded double in the bottom of the sixth to score three more runs that helped the C's win 12-1. The 11-run difference was their largest winning margin of the year.

Schneider finished the day with three hits and eight total bases to pace the offense. Berroa had two hits and drove in four, a new single-game personal best this year. Barger and Hiraldo also contributed with an extra base hit and a single each.

With the win, the C's improve to 23-22 with 20 games left to play in the first half. They will wrap up their series with Spokane tomorrow afternoon with an A&W Family Fun Sunday and C's Pennant Giveaway; right-hander Hunter Gregory gets the nod and will be opposed by southpaw Joe Rock. Coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. with C's On Deck presented by A&W on Sportsnet 650 then continues at 1:05 p.m. with first pitch on MiLB.TV, CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for Saturday, June 4 can use those tickets as undated vouchers which can be redeemed through the Box Office for another game during the 2022 season, based on availability. Please contact the Box Office by calling 604-872-5232 or in person at Nat Bailey Stadium (4601 Ontario St).

