Saturday Specatular with the AquaSox

Tonight is going to be a good night. Due to the rainout on June 2, tonight's game has been changed to a doubleheader. The first game gets underway at 5:05, with both contests scheduled for 7-innings. Two games for the price of one!

There will also be a post game fireworks show brought to you by the Everett Clinic.

If that wasn't enough, check out the other promotions that we got going on tonight.

This weekend the AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores, wearing special theme jerseys and hats. "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Fans, you have the opportunity to own one of these limited jerseys too! Just bid on your favorite by scanning the graphic to the right.

Also after the game, kids will have the chance to run the bases. Then, don't forget to warm up your arm for Launch-a-Ball! There will be many great prizes - including one fan taking home $100!

TOMORROW'S GAME INFORMATION

Sunday, June 5 - 4:05 First Pitch

COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic continues. The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys.

Visit Speedway Chevrolet in Monroe for your FREE tickets to any 2022 Sunday home game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases!

Get four Upper Box seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and your choice of four Chick-fil-A entree vouchers for just $44.00 for any Sunday game. Must be purchased ahead of time; this deal is not available on-line. It's an $85.00 value for only $44.00!

