Emeralds Blowout Dust Devils in Game 5

August 5, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Eugene Emeralds took game 5 by a final score of 9-1 against the Tri-City Dust Devils. They'll now have a chance to split the series in tomorrow's series finale. The Emeralds record sits at 51-50 on the season and 17-18 in the 2nd half.

It was a quiet first 3 innings tonight as both teams were held in check. This would however change in a massive way in the 4th inning. Carter Howell started off the inning with a single and Aeverson Arteaga followed it up with a single of his own. That brought up the cleanup hitter Jared Dupere who was able to battle at the plate and draw a walk to load up the bases. Adrian Sugastey stepped into the box for the first time in a few weeks after being activated off of the injured list earlier today. He was able to record a Sac-Fly RBI and Howell came home to score the first run of the ballgame. The next batter, Sean Roby, was able to draw a walk and load up the bases. That brought up the dangerous hitter Luis Toribio.

Toribio saw a couple of pitches and was battling against the Dust Devils starter Cam Tullar. Toribio finally got ahold of a baseball and sent it flying over the right-center field wall for the grand slam. It was the 6th grand slam of the season for the Emeralds and their first against the Dust Devils. It was great to see Toribio break this game open after the Emeralds offense had been quiet for the most part during the first four games of the series. It was Toribio's 13th home run of the season and his 45th RBI to go along with it. Zack Morgan followed it up by singling, and two batters later Grant McCray drove him in on a double to the gap to cap off a 6-run inning for the Emeralds. You could feel Eugene letting out their frustrations and it was great to see them put it all together for a lopsided inning.

The Dust Devils responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the 4th for their lone run of the ballgame. Alexander Ramirez started the inning off with a double and two batters later Caleb Ketchup hit him in on a single. The Emeralds responded and matched their run in the top of the 5th. With two outs Sean Roby hit a solo shot to right center field. Roby is currently on a rehab assignment and during his 3 weeks in Eugene, he now has belted 6 home runs in 19 games.

The Emeralds added another run in the 7th and the 8th. In the 7th inning, Arteaga hit a solo home run. It was his 15th home run of the season, and he now is just 1 home run shy of tying Victor Bericoto for the team leader in home runs with 16. In the 8th inning with two outs Ghordy Santos singled to left field. There was then a wild pitch and Santos took off to 2nd. The catcher, Caleb Pendleton, couldn't find the ball. He eventually found it and fired it to third to try and get Santos out. The ball was overthrown and got past Caleb Ketchup and Santos came home to score from 1st base. That gave Eugene their 9th and final run of the evening.

Seth Lonsway earned his first victory of the season after pitching 5 great innings on the mound. He allowed just 4 hits and gave up 1 earned run. He walked 1 batter and struck out 5. Lonsway has had a tough go of things at times this season, so it was awesome to see it all come together for Lonsway en route to his first victory. Matt Mikulski pitched 2.1 innings and didn't give up a single hit. He walked 2 batters and struck out 1. Similar to Lonsway, Mikulski has had some tough outings at moments, so it was also great to see him absolutely shoving on the mound. William Kempner pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed just 1 hit while striking out all 5 batters. It was an all-around dominant effort from both the offense and the pitching staff in tonight's victory.

The Emeralds can now salvage the series in tomorrow night's series finale. After dropping 3 of the first 4, a win tomorrow would give the Emeralds the series split before heading back home to start a 2-week homestand. Trevor McDonald will be on the mound for Eugene, and he'll look to keep it rolling after a solid outing on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.