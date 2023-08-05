Walk-off Loss for C's in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR - A bloop double to shallow right centerfield proved fatal for the Canadians in a 4-3 loss that took 10 innings against the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Tied at three after nine, the C's loaded the bases with one out in the top of the tenth but failed to score after a strikeout and a pop out stymied the rally. Hillsboro wasted no time ending the game; Junior Franco hit the fifth pitch of the home half into the short lawn of right center that centerfielder Dasan Brown nearly caught, but the flare glanced off his mitt and fell safely to the turf to allow the placed runner to score from second and hand the Hops their first win of the week.

The Canadians started the scoring for the fourth straight game after Brown worked a two-out walk in the third, went to second on a wild pitch and scored when Josh Kasevich delivered an RBI single.

Hillsboro tied the game in the bottom of the inning, but Cade Doughty - Toronto's #8 prospect - smacked his team-best 13th homer of the year to start the fourth. His solo shot made it 2-1.

A frustrating bottom of the fifth gave the Baby Snakes their first lead of the series. A single and two walks loaded the bases then the 16th bases loaded walk issued by the C's this year forced home the tying run. A sacrifice fly from the next hitter put the Hops in front 3-2, but Ian Churchill came on and stranded the two runners he inherited to keep it a one-run game.

Vancouver tied it in the seventh. Kasevich singled with one out - his third hit of the game - then went to second when Alex De Jesus was plunked. Up stepped Doughty, who dropped an RBI single into short center to score Kasevich from third and even the score at three.

It was a night of missed chances for the Canadians offense. They went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 14 men on bases for the fourth time this year, the most they've stranded in a single game.

Despite the loss, the C's still have two more chances to win the series. They'll go for it tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. with Rafael Sanchez on the slope opposite Yilber Diaz. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

