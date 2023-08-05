Everett Jumps All Over Spokane, Wins 11-1

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox dominated the game on Friday night, as they took the lead in the first inning and never looked back, putting up two four-run frames and hitting three home runs. Cole Young, Harry Ford, Andrew Miller and Victor Labrada had multiple RBIs in the game, and Reid VanScoter pitched six innings of one-run ball for his ninth win of the season.

The packed house of 3,577 fans were immediately satisfied as they saw fan favorite and number one Mariners prospect Ford blast a home run over the right field wall to make it 1-0 Everett. It was his 11th of the season and he now trails James Parker by one for the team lead.

Ford was the Designated Hitter on Friday as he took a day off from catching. The Frogs did not miss any offense from the catching position, though, as Andrew Miller hit a two-run home run over the right field wall in the third to make it 3-0 Everett.

Meanwhile, VanScoter, who came into Friday's game with a 3.32 ERA, was pitching solid like he has all season. He got through three scoreless innings, only giving up three hits and no runs.

The AquaSox offense flexed their muscles in the fourth inning. They scored four runs on a Miller one-run single, a Labrada two-RBI double, and a Blake Rambusch opposite-field home run. The score was 7-0 after four, and Everett was in control.

VanScoter exited the game in the sixth, allowing only one run while striking out seven. Right as he exited, his offense got started on making the night easier for the bullpen, as they scored four more times in the bottom of the sixth. All three of the Mariners' top prospects got RBIs in the frame. Cole Young picked up two on a double, Ford picked up one on a triple, and Gabriel Gonzalez picked up one on an RBI groundout to make it 11-1.

With the win, Everett improves to 19-15 in the second half of the season and 53-47 overall.

