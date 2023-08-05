Troy Hits First Pro Homer, Hops Walk-off C's in 10th

August 5, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - For the second consecutive day at Ron Tonkin Field, the Hops and Canadians would go to extra-innings. After falling 6-5 yesterday to Vancouver, Hillsboro responded with a 4-3 walk-off win in the 10th on a single by Junior Franco. Arizona Diamondbacks' first round pick, Tommy Troy hit his first professional home run and David Martin reached base five times, as the Hops finally defeated the C's on Friday night.

Spencer Giesting was coming off the best outing of his professional career, an eight inning 10 strikeout performance against Tri-City. He was on the mound for the Hops in game four of the series against Vancouver. The C's struck first against Giesting with a run in the third inning on an RBI single by Josh Kasevich. The former Oregon Duck recorded three his first of three hits in the game.

Hillsboro immediately responded with a run of their own on a solo shot to centerfield by Tommy Troy. His first professional home run went 406-feet and was 106 MPH off the bat and tied the game at one.

Back and forth we went, as Vancouver took the lead right back in the next half inning on a solo home run by the former LSU Tiger, Cade Doughty. Doughty's 13th homer made it 2-1.

Anders Tolhurst came in for Vancouver in the fifth and walked the bases loaded with nobody out. Tolhurst would walk his fourth batter of his outing, Christian Cerda to push home a run and tie the game. Later in the inning, Andrew Pintar recorded his second High-A RBI on a sacrifice fly, giving the Hops a 3-2 advantage.

Spencer Giesting's night was complete after five innings, seven strikeouts and 91 pitches. Listher Sosa was the first to be called upon out of the Hillsboro pen and allowed a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Cade Doughty that tied the game.

The Hops bullpen was phenomenal, as Carlos Meza pitched two scoreless innings while striking out three batters looking and then Zach Barnes closed the door by not allowing a run in the tenth.

It was 3-3 heading to the bottom half of the tenth, with Andrew Pintar leading off the inning at second base. Junior Franco looped a 3-1 pitch from Cooper Benson into centerfield that a diving Dasan Brown couldn't get to. Pintar came in to score and the Hops took game four of the series 4-3.

The two teams left a combined 26 runners on base and were 3-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

Game five of the series will be tomorrow night at Ron Tonkin Field, with a 7:05 first pitch and a 6:50 airtime on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.